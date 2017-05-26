Columbus welfare check leads to multiple drug charges

A sheriff's deputies' check on the welfare of a person lead to the discovery of syringes and what police believe to be illegal drugs. Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputy Dane Duke made the check in the 700 block of Jonesville Road, south of State Road 46 on State Road 11. Duke said he saw Shawn Scott Sanford, 40, who lives in the 100 block of Schaefer Drive in Hope, Indiana, sleeping in his vehicle.

