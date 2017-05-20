Columbus resident promoted to squad leader
A Columbus resident has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and will serve as the squad leader for the Indiana State Police's Versailles District. Sgt. Bryce Harris was promoted after completing the Indiana State Police promotional process, which included performance evaluations, written testing, oral interview and review by the Indiana State Police superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Rodriguez-local wh ore,local snitch,watch...
|5 hr
|Anti-everything
|1
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|5 hr
|Anti-everything
|13
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|8
|Coal burning stove
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|6
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|May 17
|Anti-everything
|15
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|May 16
|0430013detroit
|120
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC