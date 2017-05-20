Columbus resident promoted to squad l...

Columbus resident promoted to squad leader

A Columbus resident has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and will serve as the squad leader for the Indiana State Police's Versailles District. Sgt. Bryce Harris was promoted after completing the Indiana State Police promotional process, which included performance evaluations, written testing, oral interview and review by the Indiana State Police superintendent.

