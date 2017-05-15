Columbus quilters guild plans meeting

Columbus quilters guild plans meeting

Columbus Star Quilters Guild's regularly scheduled monthly meeting will be June 7 at St. Johns Masonic Lodge 20, 4131 Rocky Ford Road, Columbus. The free meeting is open to the public.

