Columbus prom-goers dressing in 'Vintage Glamour'
Juniors and seniors from Columbus East, Columbus North and Columbus Signature Academy New Tech high schools will have their joint prom from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at The Commons. A prom committee made up of 30 to 40 students from the three high schools chose the theme, said Tonya Cruser, prom coordinator and art teacher at Columbus North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|14 hr
|Johny
|2
|Donald Burton family
|22 hr
|Gena
|4
|Coal burning stove
|Apr 29
|Anti-Everything
|3
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Apr 29
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Apr 29
|Clabbered
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Apr 28
|Mr White
|8
|Hey yall
|Apr 28
|Black Mamie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC