Columbus has the grooves: Live on the Plaza to feature urban dance troupe

An urban, freestyle dance troupe will perform at the fourth annual Live at the Plaza at the Bartholomew County Public Library Plaza. The Columbus Area Arts Council is presenting the Groovaloos, a free event starting at 7 p.m. June 16, in partnership with the city of Columbus, according to organizers.

