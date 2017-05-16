Columbus has the grooves: Live on the Plaza to feature urban dance troupe
An urban, freestyle dance troupe will perform at the fourth annual Live at the Plaza at the Bartholomew County Public Library Plaza. The Columbus Area Arts Council is presenting the Groovaloos, a free event starting at 7 p.m. June 16, in partnership with the city of Columbus, according to organizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|0430013detroit
|120
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Mon
|Grace
|14
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|6
|Ashlyn hadley
|May 13
|Just bill
|1
|Jessica Duckworth
|May 12
|Jakeem Booker
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|May 12
|Anti-everything
|9
|Coal burning stove
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC