Columbus area youth reap benefits of golf initiative
Five years ago, four Columbus residents came together to make a decision that has touched the lives of more than 5,000 elementary school students in the area. Jim Dietz, John Fairbanks, Chad Cockerham and Mike David brought The First Tee national program to Bartholomew County Schools, and it has been impacting the Columbus youth since 2012.
