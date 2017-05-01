Columbus already controls placement o...

Columbus already controls placement of cell phone booster poles

While other Indiana cities have been scrambling to pass local laws that would allow them to keep local control over where poles serving as cellphone signal boosters are placed, officials in Columbus say they already have a city ordinance in place that maintains such control. Gov. Eric Holcomb has until Saturday to sign into law Senate Bill 213, which would give communications companies the authority to install utility poles known as small cell-phone towers in public right-of-ways.

