Columbus already controls placement of cell phone booster poles
While other Indiana cities have been scrambling to pass local laws that would allow them to keep local control over where poles serving as cellphone signal boosters are placed, officials in Columbus say they already have a city ordinance in place that maintains such control. Gov. Eric Holcomb has until Saturday to sign into law Senate Bill 213, which would give communications companies the authority to install utility poles known as small cell-phone towers in public right-of-ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|56 min
|Johny
|1
|Coal burning stove
|Apr 29
|Anti-Everything
|3
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Apr 29
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Apr 29
|Clabbered
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Apr 28
|Mr White
|8
|Hey yall
|Apr 28
|Black Mamie
|15
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Apr 28
|Anti-anti-everything
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC