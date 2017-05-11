ColumBIKE program adjusts for 2nd season
The Columbus bike-share program is introducing user-requested changes to its pricing and check-out times for its second season. ColumBIKE is adding hourly rates, at $3 per hour, to its original pricing plan of $20 a month or $80 for an annual membership, said Dick Boyce, ColumBIKE interim director.
