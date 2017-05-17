City awards contract to extend International Drive
The city has awarded a contract to a Seymour firm to extend International Drive to the northern edge of Woodside Northwest Industrial Park in Columbus. King's Trucking and Excavation received a $270,924 contract for the work, which will extend International Drive to the industrial area already established as a city economic revitalization area.
