City awards contract to extend International Drive

7 hrs ago

The city has awarded a contract to a Seymour firm to extend International Drive to the northern edge of Woodside Northwest Industrial Park in Columbus. King's Trucking and Excavation received a $270,924 contract for the work, which will extend International Drive to the industrial area already established as a city economic revitalization area.

