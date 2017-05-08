Center to help fight addiction

Center to help fight addiction

A new resource for the growing number of Bartholomew County residents addicted to narcotics has opened on the city's southeast side. Recovery Engagement Center, 1951 McKinley Ave., is primarily intended to serve as a community center and resource location for people seeking recovery, a promotional flyer about the new center says.

