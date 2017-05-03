Center plans Cinco de Mayo celebration

Center plans Cinco de Mayo celebration

20 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Southern Indiana Center for the Arts will host a community Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday at the center, 2001 N. Ewing St., Seymour. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with free crafts and fun for all.

