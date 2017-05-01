Celebrating National Small Business Week
Today I had the privilege to celebrate National Small Business Week with the Small Business Administration and small business owners from all across America. Since 1963, the White House has honored America's small businesses by marking this National Small Business Week and recognizing the tremendous contributions that small businesses make to our country every single day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|14 hr
|Johny
|1
|Coal burning stove
|Apr 29
|Anti-Everything
|3
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Apr 29
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Apr 29
|Clabbered
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Apr 28
|Mr White
|8
|Hey yall
|Apr 28
|Black Mamie
|15
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Apr 28
|Anti-anti-everything
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC