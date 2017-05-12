Celebrating achievement: 1,000 local college graduates to receive degrees, certificates
The two largest colleges in Columbus will conduct commencements on Saturday, when about 1,000 students will earn degrees or certificates. Ivy Tech Community College will have its commencement at 10 a.m. to celebrate the graduation of 714 students at its Columbus campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|2 hr
|Anti-everything
|9
|Jessica Duckworth
|18 hr
|Surethingog
|1
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Thu
|Anti-everything
|11
|Coal burning stove
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|4
|Help
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|3
|Looking for a black man
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|3
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|May 6
|Gena
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC