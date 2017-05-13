CASA volunteers step up to assist children

These volunteers look out for the interests of abused and neglected children and begin their roles at a time when the opioid-addiction epidemic has caused a spike in the number of youth entering the child-protection system. A CASA maintains contact with the children, their caseworkers, parents and others to create a complete picture of the child's circumstances and make recommendations to the courts about what course of action will be in that child's best interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.