CASA volunteers step up to assist children

13 hrs ago

These volunteers look out for the interests of abused and neglected children and begin their roles at a time when the opioid-addiction epidemic has caused a spike in the number of youth entering the child-protection system. A CASA maintains contact with the children, their caseworkers, parents and others to create a complete picture of the child's circumstances and make recommendations to the courts about what course of action will be in that child's best interest.

