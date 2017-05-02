Calls overwhelm county dispatchers; sirens delayed

There were so many calls made to the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center during Friday night's storm that dispatchers were unable to handle the volume, officials said. At 8 p.m. Friday, about 15 minutes after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Bartholomew County, 103 calls came in to the 911 center at the same moment, said Ed Reuter, the county's 911 Emergency Operations Center director.

