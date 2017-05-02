Calls overwhelm county dispatchers; sirens delayed
There were so many calls made to the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center during Friday night's storm that dispatchers were unable to handle the volume, officials said. At 8 p.m. Friday, about 15 minutes after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Bartholomew County, 103 calls came in to the 911 center at the same moment, said Ed Reuter, the county's 911 Emergency Operations Center director.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weed in Edinburgh Scotland
|19 hr
|Johny
|1
|Coal burning stove
|Apr 29
|Anti-Everything
|3
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Apr 29
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Apr 29
|Clabbered
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Apr 28
|Mr White
|8
|Hey yall
|Apr 28
|Black Mamie
|15
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Apr 28
|Anti-anti-everything
|7
