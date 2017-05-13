Call to action: Garden City church fo...

Call to action: Garden City church focusing on community service projects

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The lead minister at Garden City Church of Christ would rather his members be gone from church - at least mostly on May 21. Granted, the Rev. Brian Gilroy sees church attendance as important for Christians' growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashlyn hadley 15 hr Just bill 1
Jessica Duckworth Fri Jakeem Booker 2
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Fri Grace 12
Anti-everything and I are lovers Fri Anti-everything 9
Coal burning stove May 9 Anti-everything 4
Help May 9 Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man May 9 Anti-everything 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC