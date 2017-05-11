Cabaret delivers Broadway, TV star Ja...

Cabaret delivers Broadway, TV star Jane Lynch for Christmas

Former "Glee" TV star and Emmy winner Jane Lynch will present a Christmas Cabaret at The Commons show Dec. 7. About half of an expected 450 tickets for "A Swingin' Little Christmas" still are available beginning today, according to the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, which organizes the event. Cabaret subscribers got first shot at tickets a week before today's public announcement.

