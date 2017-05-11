Cabaret delivers Broadway, TV star Jane Lynch for Christmas
Former "Glee" TV star and Emmy winner Jane Lynch will present a Christmas Cabaret at The Commons show Dec. 7. About half of an expected 450 tickets for "A Swingin' Little Christmas" still are available beginning today, according to the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, which organizes the event. Cabaret subscribers got first shot at tickets a week before today's public announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|10 min
|ColumbusMan
|7
|Jessica Duckworth
|13 hr
|Surethingog
|1
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|23 hr
|Anti-everything
|11
|Coal burning stove
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|4
|Help
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|3
|Looking for a black man
|May 9
|Anti-everything
|3
|CPD arrests mother and son on warrants
|May 5
|already gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC