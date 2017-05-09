Bridge work planned over Flatrock River

Bridge work planned over Flatrock River

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Indiana Department of Transportation is setting a timeline for work on a U.S. 31 bridge over the Flatrock River in Columbus. RAM Construction is the state's contractor for the $254,100 bridge project, which will consist of a new deck polycarb overlay to seal it against moisture and deterioration, while smoothing the driving surface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant 4 hr Anti-everything 9
Anti-everything and I are lovers 4 hr Anti-everything 6
Coal burning stove 23 hr Anti-everything 4
Help Tue Anti-everything 3
Looking for a black man Tue Anti-everything 3
News CPD arrests mother and son on warrants May 5 already gone 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) May 5 Anti-everything 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC