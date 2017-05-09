Bridge work planned over Flatrock River
The Indiana Department of Transportation is setting a timeline for work on a U.S. 31 bridge over the Flatrock River in Columbus. RAM Construction is the state's contractor for the $254,100 bridge project, which will consist of a new deck polycarb overlay to seal it against moisture and deterioration, while smoothing the driving surface.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|4 hr
|Anti-everything
|9
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|4 hr
|Anti-everything
|6
|Coal burning stove
|23 hr
|Anti-everything
|4
|Help
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|3
|Looking for a black man
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|3
|CPD arrests mother and son on warrants
|May 5
|already gone
|1
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|May 5
|Anti-everything
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC