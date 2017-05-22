Black Lives Matter hosts rally for Fl...

Black Lives Matter hosts rally for Flint residents

Black Lives Matter of Columbus will join with other groups at a rally and march at 2 p.m. Saturday to raise its voice and money to help people in Flint, Michigan, get their tainted water problems resolved. The local chapter's leaders have had Flint residents on their minds since the organization began in July, said the chapter's organizer and chairwoman, Brittany King.

