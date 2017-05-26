Black Lives Matter hoping to help with water problems

Brittany King is founder and leader of the local Black Lives Matter chapter of Columbus, pictured in the Columbus Learning Center in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Mike Wolanin Black Lives Matter of Columbus will join with other groups at a rally and march at 2 p.m. Saturday to raise its voice and money to help people in Flint, Michigan, get their tainted water problems resolved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.