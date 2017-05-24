Bicyclist arrested on multiple drug-related charges
A Hope woman was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after Columbus police stopped her for an equipment violation while she was riding a bicycle. Columbus Police Officer Skylar Berry stopped Lacey N. Hoeltke, 35, near Pennsylvania and 19th streets at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after he saw her riding a bike without a working front light, said Officer Alyson Rech, department spokeswoman.
