Bariatric session scheduled at center
The Bariatric Center at Columbus Regional Health will conduct a free information session at Southern Indiana Surgery, 2325 18th St., Suite 220, Columbus. Those wanting to learn about obesity and bariatric surgery can attend the session, led by Dr. David J. Lee and nurse practitioner Samantha Grider, at 5:30 p.m. June 13. Another session will be June 27 at the same time and place.
