Barbara Hunstman
Barbara Ann Huntsman, 80, of Columbus passed away at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Missouri. Barbara Ann was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Harold Hite and Bess Curtis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|7 hr
|Mr Hanky
|10
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|18 hr
|Anti-everything
|6
|Coal burning stove
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|4
|Help
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|3
|Looking for a black man
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|3
|CPD arrests mother and son on warrants
|May 5
|already gone
|1
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|May 5
|Anti-everything
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC