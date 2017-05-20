Bands pay tribute to Chris Cornell at...

Bands pay tribute to Chris Cornell at Ohio music festival

14 hrs ago

Bands and music fans at a weekend rock festival where Soundgarden had been scheduled to headline are paying tribute to frontman Chris Cornell. Soundgarden was supposed to close out the first night of the Rock on the Range festival on Friday in Columbus.

