Arts council looks ahead: Group starts in new direction with rebrand

Leaders of a rebranded Columbus Area Arts Council have unveiled a new logo, new website design and content and reiterated a new direction highlighted earlier this year. The arts group has narrowed its focus to smaller, family-friendly events and away from financially risky big-concert and multi-act, weather-dependent outdoor gatherings.

