Angels of Love fundraiser set at YES Cinema

YES Cinema Cafe hosts a fundraiser with a special menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at the facility, 328 Jackson St. in downtown Columbus. The event is for Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center's Angels of Love holiday program, which purchases Christmas gifts for Bartholomew County children and teens through age 18. The program last year reached nearly 671 young people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.