Amber Alert issued for missing Hope toddler

An Amber Alert was issued early this morning for a 1-year-old boy believed to be have abducted from Bartholomew County. Solomon Isiah Rhoades was reported missing at 8:30 p.m. Friday from the 3300 block of Sycamore Drive in Columbus.

