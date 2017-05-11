All Marsh grocery stores in jeopardy ...

All Marsh grocery stores in jeopardy of closing

The supermarket chain told state officials on Monday that it would close 16 stores within the next two months, if it can't find buyers or business partners. But in fact all of Marsh's stores will shut their doors if the company comes up empty-handed.

