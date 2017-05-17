AK Tube receives tax abatement from city
AK Tube LLC has received a tax abatement from the city for $1.6 million worth of planned improvements for an expansion. The company, located at 150 W. 450S in Columbus, is planning a 28,000-square-foot expansion that will add industrial and storage space, said Robin Hilber, community development programs coordinator for the city.
