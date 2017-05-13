a show of prayer

More than 100 Columbus area residents took time to participate in the May 4 National Day of Prayer gathering at The Commons, which had an informal focus on community-wide addictions, especially drugs. Members of the audience linked with ministry, law enforcement, government and health care offered petitions connected to addiction issues locally and nationally, plus other matters of importance.

