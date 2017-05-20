2017 BAMcinemaFest: lineup and tickets

2017 BAMcinemaFest: lineup and tickets

The 2017 edition of BAMcinemaFest happens June 14 - 25 . This year's lineup includes: Kumail Nanjiani 's acclaimed The Big Sick ; David Lowery 's A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara ; Gillian Robespierre reteams with her Obvious Child star Jenny Slate for Landline that also features John Turturro and Edie Falco ; Zoe Kravitz and Lola Kirke in new thriller Gemini from director Aaron Katz ; Emily Browning in Golden Exits from director Alex Ross Perry ; John Hamm and Geena Davis in Marjorie Prime from indie vet Michael Almereyda ; and lots more.

