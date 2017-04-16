Woods fire started accidentally
A fire that burned about 15 acres of wooded area on the west side of Columbus, near Grandview Lake, started accidentally. A homeowner was burning stumps at the edge of the woods Saturday when the wind kicked up and carried hot embers into the woods, which caught pine needles and leaves on fire, said Billy Koons, Southwest Volunteer Fire Department's chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sat
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC