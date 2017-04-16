Wilma Newton

Wilma Newton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Republic

Wilma Weinke Newton, age 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and woman of faith was called to heaven to be reunited with Dick, the love of her life for 60 years, on April 9, 2017. Surviving are sons, Richard ; Steven of Columbus; daughter, Laura O'Shaughnessy of Fort Wayne; nine loving grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and sister, Marilyn Hennegan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
amy sullivan (Aug '12) 7 hr at it again 38
Find my long lost family on my father side Sat Gena 9
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Apr 11 Gena 3
Donald Burton family Apr 11 Gena 2
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Apr 10 Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny Apr 10 Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC