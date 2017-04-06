Voter purge Bartholomew County sees 12% decrease
The names of 6,635 former voters who have died, moved away or simply don't vote were removed through a voter-list purge conducted by the Indiana Voter List Maintenance Program, Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps said. After seeing the total number of registered voters reduced from 55,672 to 49,037, the county clerk said he was taken by surprise.
