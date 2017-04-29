Veteran Columbus racer nets 2nd win of 2017
Randy Petro of Columbus won his second straight super stocks feature April 23 at Twin Cities Raceway Park in Vernon. Tim Eddelman of Taylorsville finished second to Petro in the main event.
