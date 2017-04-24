University News a " April 24
Bernard Woon, a mechanical engineering major from Columbus, was among the students who performed in Trine University's jazz ensemble spring concert on Saturday. He also will be performing when the school's Wind Ensemble and Percussion Ensemble present their spring concert on Sunday.
