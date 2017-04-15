Twin Cities revving up for 2017 opener

Twin Cities revving up for 2017 opener

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

When Tim Keithley was chosen as the new promoter of Twin Cities Raceway Park in Vernon, he knew he had a seemingly impossible job in front of him just cleaning up the grounds and working on the racetrack. Well, come tonight, many fans and drivers are expected to be on hand to witness the rebirth of the facility where Keithley and a host of other volunteers have put a sparkling look on the track that first opened in 1964.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Find my long lost family on my father side 6 hr Gena 9
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Apr 11 Gena 3
Donald Burton family Apr 11 Gena 2
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Apr 10 Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny Apr 10 Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
blonde hair girl (Oct '14) Apr 2 McGee 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,327,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC