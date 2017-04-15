Twin Cities revving up for 2017 opener
When Tim Keithley was chosen as the new promoter of Twin Cities Raceway Park in Vernon, he knew he had a seemingly impossible job in front of him just cleaning up the grounds and working on the racetrack. Well, come tonight, many fans and drivers are expected to be on hand to witness the rebirth of the facility where Keithley and a host of other volunteers have put a sparkling look on the track that first opened in 1964.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|6 hr
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|McGee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC