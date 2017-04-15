Twin Cities revving up for 2017 opener

When Tim Keithley was chosen as the new promoter of Twin Cities Raceway Park in Vernon, he knew he had a seemingly impossible job in front of him just cleaning up the grounds and working on the racetrack. Well, come tonight, many fans and drivers are expected to be on hand to witness the rebirth of the facility where Keithley and a host of other volunteers have put a sparkling look on the track that first opened in 1964.

