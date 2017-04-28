Toxicology delays fatal hit-and-run t...

Toxicology delays fatal hit-and-run trial

A driver accused of being intoxicated and leaving the scene after he struck a couple walking along Taylor Road had his trial date delayed as prosecutors continue to wait for toxicology test results. Bartholomew Superior Court 2 Judge Kathleen "Kitty" Coriden entered a not-guilty plea Monday for Michael DeMaio, 36, of 2023 Chandler Lane, who is accused of four felonies in the March 26 incident.

