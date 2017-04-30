Timeless Legacy

Four generations have left their mark on a family business that is celebrating its 90th anniversary in Columbus this year. "Every generation has grown our business and made it better," said Spencer Thompson, 34, president of Thompson Furniture & Mattress, 2440 Central Ave. After serving in the Army during World War I, Hancock County native Oral D. "Buck" Wilson married Lena Miller Thompson in Greenfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.