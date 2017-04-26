Susan Whittaker

Susan Whittaker

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Susan Whittaker, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Sunday, April 23, 2017. She was born Aug. 7, 1947, in South Bend, Indiana, to Charles M. Edwards and Rae Marie Edwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Well 3 hr Anti-everything 2
Hey yall 3 hr Anti-everything 2
Donald Burton family Wed nnono 3
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Apr 24 Anti-everything 2
Male needing to have fun (Jun '13) Apr 22 Bored guy 3
Edinburgh Scotland Apr 22 Johny 1
Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb Apr 21 Wayne 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bartholomew County was issued at April 27 at 9:24AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC