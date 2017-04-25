Survey: Sexual assault not a problem on IUPUC campus
Four percent of undergraduate men and 2 percent of undergraduate women reported thinking that sexual misconduct is a problem at the Columbus campus, the study said. About 97 percent of the undergraduate survey participants reported they had not observed a situation that they believe was, or could have led to, a sexual assault, since becoming an IUPUC student, the study said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|2
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Bored guy
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland
|Apr 22
|Johny
|1
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|Apr 21
|Wayne
|1
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC