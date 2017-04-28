Spring installment of property taxes due May 10
Postmark payment by May 10 and mail to Bartholomew County Treasurer's Office, P.O. Box 1986, Columbus, Indiana 47202. Payments can be made at Bartholomew County locations of Centra Credit Union, First Financial Bank, Jackson County Bank, MainSource Bank or Salin Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|7 hr
|Mr White
|8
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|11 hr
|Big Black Bear
|1
|Hey yall
|11 hr
|Black Mamie
|15
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|11 hr
|Anti-anti-everything
|7
|Well
|19 hr
|Anti-everything
|7
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Apr 24
|Anti-everything
|2
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|Apr 21
|Wayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC