Spring installment of property taxes ...

Spring installment of property taxes due May 10

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Postmark payment by May 10 and mail to Bartholomew County Treasurer's Office, P.O. Box 1986, Columbus, Indiana 47202. Payments can be made at Bartholomew County locations of Centra Credit Union, First Financial Bank, Jackson County Bank, MainSource Bank or Salin Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
islam-THE TRUTH 7 hr Mr White 8
Anti-everything and I are lovers 11 hr Big Black Bear 1
Hey yall 11 hr Black Mamie 15
Male needing to have fun (Jun '13) 11 hr Anti-anti-everything 7
Well 19 hr Anti-everything 7
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Apr 24 Anti-everything 2
Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb Apr 21 Wayne 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,679 • Total comments across all topics: 280,637,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC