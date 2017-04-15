Southern Indiana library gets $2.3M f...

Southern Indiana library gets $2.3M from teachera s estate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

The public library in rural southern Indiana is receiving $2.3 million from the estate of a high school business teacher. The money was left to the Brown County Public Library by Tesh Wickard, who lived in Nashville and died in 2014 at age 90. Library officials say Wickard grew up the only child on his family's farm in the Flora area and taught for many years at Hauser High School near Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Find my long lost family on my father side 11 hr Gena 9
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Apr 11 Gena 3
Donald Burton family Apr 11 Gena 2
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Apr 10 Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny Apr 10 Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
blonde hair girl (Oct '14) Apr 2 McGee 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC