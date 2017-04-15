Southern Indiana library gets $2.3M from teachera s estate
The public library in rural southern Indiana is receiving $2.3 million from the estate of a high school business teacher. The money was left to the Brown County Public Library by Tesh Wickard, who lived in Nashville and died in 2014 at age 90. Library officials say Wickard grew up the only child on his family's farm in the Flora area and taught for many years at Hauser High School near Columbus.
