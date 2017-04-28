Solar initiative expands area effort

A community group formed two years set a goal of initiating 1,000 rooftop solar installations in Bartholomew County by the end of 2016. The organization will launch a fourth round of installations with a two-hour meeting at 7 p.m. May 8 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, 7850 West Goeller Boulevard, about 2A1 2 miles west of Jonathan Moore Pike.

