Smith keeps pushing for hands-free law

Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, speaks at a March 28 Statehouse event about the dangers of texting and driving with the support of an Indiana family whose daughter died in a texting and driving crash. Participating in the news conference were, from left, State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola; Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo; Jill Biddle, mother of Maria Droesch, 17, who died in a 2016 texting and driving accident; and Rep. Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel.

