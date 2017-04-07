Shorty's restaurant reunion set
A reunion of former employees and customers of Shorty's restaurant, formerly at 601 Reeves Way, Columbus, will be 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at Columbus' downtown Dairy Queen, 616 Third St. The restaurant, which closed in 2016, was owned by the late Marion "Shorty" Prather and later by longtime employee Ruby Eagleton.
