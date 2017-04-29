Seeking help from a higher power
Bartholomew County's struggle amid the opioid and heroin addiction crisis will be part of the focus at the local version of the 2017 National Day of Prayer at noon May 4 at The Commons in downtown Columbus. Organizers said that if they attract even half of the recent 650-person gathering at The Commons about the issue, for "Moving the Needle," then such interest would be heartening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal burning stove
|1 hr
|Anti-Everything
|3
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|12 hr
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|12 hr
|Clabbered
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|22 hr
|Mr White
|8
|Hey yall
|Fri
|Black Mamie
|15
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Anti-anti-everything
|7
|Well
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC