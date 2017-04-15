School plans entrance overhaul

School plans entrance overhaul

11 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A construction project renovating the main front entrance of Seymour High School to improve safety and security will get underway this summer. The project will cost $62,770.11 and add an additional set of interior doors to limit access to hallways and create a new visitor reception area in student services.

