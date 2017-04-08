Save a life with a phone app?
A Columbus North High School senior hopes to save lives by providing locations of automated external defibrillators in Columbus through a mobile application. Jennifer Gutman's senior project has focused on pinpointing specific locations by using the PulsePoint AED mobile application, which can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices.
