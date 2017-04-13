Save a life with a phone app?
A Columbus North High School senior hopes to save lives by providing locations of automated external defibrillators in Columbus through a mobile application. Jennifer Gutman's senior project has focused on pinpointing specific locations by using the PulsePoint AED mobile application, which can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
